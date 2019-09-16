|
|
STRACHAN Marjorie Joan At the RSL Remembrance Village on Friday 13th September 2019, formerly of Settler's Village, Estella. Beloved wife of Gordon (dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Ian & Pratthana, Lynette, Jill & Craig, Ray & Linda, Megan & Simon. Dearly loved grandma to her 11 grandchildren. Aged 84 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Monday 23rd September 2019, commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 16, 2019