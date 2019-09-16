Home

Marjorie Joan STRACHAN


1935 - 2019
Marjorie Joan STRACHAN Notice
STRACHAN Marjorie Joan At the RSL Remembrance Village on Friday 13th September 2019, formerly of Settler's Village, Estella. Beloved wife of Gordon (dec'd). Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Ian & Pratthana, Lynette, Jill & Craig, Ray & Linda, Megan & Simon. Dearly loved grandma to her 11 grandchildren. Aged 84 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Monday 23rd September 2019, commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 16, 2019
