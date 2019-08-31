|
|
WALKER, Mark Stephen Passed away suddenly Saturday 24th August 2019. Husband of Jenny. Father of Sarah and Emma. Son of Brenda and Ian (dec). Brother and Brother in law of Megan, Susan and Phil, Karen and Stuart, and Linda and Jeff. Devoted nurse for 38 years. Aged 62 years. Resting Peacefully in God's Loving Care. Mark's family and friends are warmly invited to attend his funeral service at The Factory, Springwood Anglican, 28 Lawson Rd, Springwood on Wednesday 4th September 2019 commencing at 11:30am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 31, 2019