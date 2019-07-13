|
|
BRADLEY Mary-Ann Of Tumbarumba, passed away peacefully at Tumbarumba Hospital on Tuesday, 9th July 2019. Loved wife of Bruce. Adored mother of Tara. Cherished by her grandchildren Jeht and Jaxin. Will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 63 years.
A Chapel Service for the Life of Mary-Ann Bradley will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 19th July 2019 commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of the Cancer Council Australia will be accepted at the chapel.
Rest In Peace ~
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 13, 2019