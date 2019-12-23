Home

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Rosewood
Mary Ann SANSON

Mary Ann SANSON Notice
SANSON Mary Ann Of Rosewood passed away peacefully at the Tumbarumba MPS on Friday, 20th December 2019. Loved wife of Robert. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Michael, Steven, Robert, Thomas & Martha and Matthew. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Aged 72 years.



A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Mary Ann will be held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, Rosewood on Friday, 27th December 2019 commencing at 1pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



~Rest In Peace ~



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 23, 2019
