Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HATHAWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth "Betty" HATHAWAY


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary Elizabeth "Betty" HATHAWAY Notice
Hathaway, (nee Kelton) Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Passed away on Tuesday 11th February, 2020. Dearly loved and adored wife of Geoffrey for 65 years. Loved and loving Mum of Geoffrey (dec'd), Veronica and Mark (dec'd). Adored Nan of the "MacKenzie Boys" Josh, Ben, Ethan, Isaac and Elias. Also Liz, Joey and Lucy, Laura, Emma, Nichola and Annie-Rose. Loved sister of Ruby and Jack. Dear friend of Mike. Much loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Aged 84 years "So sadly missed by all who knew her" Funeral arrangement to follow.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -