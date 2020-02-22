|
Hathaway, (nee Kelton) Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Passed away on Tuesday 11th February, 2020. Dearly loved and adored wife of Geoffrey for 65 years. Loved and loving Mum of Geoffrey (dec'd), Veronica and Mark (dec'd). Adored Nan of the "MacKenzie Boys" Josh, Ben, Ethan, Isaac and Elias. Also Liz, Joey and Lucy, Laura, Emma, Nichola and Annie-Rose. Loved sister of Ruby and Jack. Dear friend of Mike. Much loved Aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Aged 84 years "So sadly missed by all who knew her" Funeral arrangement to follow.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020