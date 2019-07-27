|
SCHULTZ (nee Price) Mary Elizabeth (Molly) At Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 24th July 2019. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ron Schultz. Dearly loved and adored mother of Tracee. Loving daughter of the late Bill and Ruby Price. Fond sister of Parky (dec'd), Adele (dec'd), and Ron (dec'd), and will be sadly missed by their families. Aged 87 years.
'Rest in peace darling.'
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Wednesday 31st July 2019 in St John's Anglican Church, Wagga Wagga commencing at 2pm. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
For those wishing to attend the Wake - all are most welcome to join the family at the Commercial Club, Wagga Wagga from 4pm.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 27, 2019