Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Ern Jensen and Sons Funeral Home
Cnr Bruce and Mary Sts
Preston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary HETHERINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary June HETHERINGTON


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary June HETHERINGTON Notice
HETHERINGTON MARY JUNE (JUNE) 5 March 1932 - 4 January 2020 Loved wife of Alby (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul (dec), Les (dec) and Robyn, and Ross. Devoted grandmother of Philippa, William, Miranda and Connor. ave atque vale The Funeral Service for the late Mrs Mary (June) Hetherington will be held at Ern Jensen and Sons Funeral Home, Cnr Bruce and Mary Sts Preston on FRIDAY (Jan 10 2020) at 10.00am, followed by a Private Cremation. Ern Jensen Funerals Melbourne 03 94801477
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -