|
|
HETHERINGTON MARY JUNE (JUNE) 5 March 1932 - 4 January 2020 Loved wife of Alby (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul (dec), Les (dec) and Robyn, and Ross. Devoted grandmother of Philippa, William, Miranda and Connor. ave atque vale The Funeral Service for the late Mrs Mary (June) Hetherington will be held at Ern Jensen and Sons Funeral Home, Cnr Bruce and Mary Sts Preston on FRIDAY (Jan 10 2020) at 10.00am, followed by a Private Cremation. Ern Jensen Funerals Melbourne 03 94801477
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 8, 2020