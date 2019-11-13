Home

Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church
Bourke St.
Wagga Wagga
Mary Katherine MCINNES


1918 - 2019
Mary Katherine MCINNES Notice
MCINNES Mary Katherine 9th March 1918 - 8th November 2019

Passed away peacefully at The RSL Remembrance Village, Wagga Wagga on Friday 8th November 2019. Beloved wife of Jack (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Yvonne & Les Homer and John (dec'd). Cherished Nan of Megan, Adam and Julie, Steven and Kim, Renee and Peter. Great-Nan to her 7 great-grandchildren. Mary is survived by her sisters Shirley Baker, Pat Dryburgh and their families. Aged 101 years.



'Mary will be sadly missed by family and friends'



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke St Wagga Wagga on Monday 18th November 2019 commencing at 1:00pm. Following prayers after Mass the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2019
