Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary LLOYD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lawson LLOYD


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Mary Lawson LLOYD Notice
LLOYD Mary Lawson Passed away at Gumleigh Gardens on Sunday 1st September 2019. Dearly loved wife of Harold (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl and Garry Meyers, John (dec'd) and Anne, Greg and Kathy, Peter and Jeanette, Karen and Gary Colvin. Adored Nan and Great-Nan.



'Now with her one true love, the Lord.'



Following a private interment, a Memorial Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Friday 6th September 2019, in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga commencing at 3.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.