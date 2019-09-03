|
|
LLOYD Mary Lawson Passed away at Gumleigh Gardens on Sunday 1st September 2019. Dearly loved wife of Harold (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cheryl and Garry Meyers, John (dec'd) and Anne, Greg and Kathy, Peter and Jeanette, Karen and Gary Colvin. Adored Nan and Great-Nan.
'Now with her one true love, the Lord.'
Following a private interment, a Memorial Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Friday 6th September 2019, in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga commencing at 3.30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 3, 2019