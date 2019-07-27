|
RENDELL, Mary "Elaine" (Lail) 01.06.1920 - 19.7.2019 Passed away peacefully at Bupa Aged Care Ballina, with her loving family by her side. Formerly of Ardlethan & Erina. Aged 99 years. Loved wife of Sutt (dec). Loving mother & mother in-law of Barry & Pam, Geoff & Robyn, Ray & Matt, and Dorothy. Adored Nana to Kym, Mark, Rebecca and Megan & her 11 great grandchildren. "To live in the hearts you leave behind is not to die" Family and friends are invited to attend the service to celebrate Elaine's life. To be held at The Chapel, of the Lismore Memorial Gardens, Skyline Road Goonellabah, Monday 29 th July 2019, commencing at 11:00 AM. A memorial service will also be held at the Ardlethan Cemetery at a date to be advised.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 27, 2019