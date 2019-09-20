|
Rendell, Mary "Elaine" (Lail) 1/6/1920 -19/7/2019 Passed away peacefully at Bupa Aged Care, Ballina with her loving family by her side. Formerly of Ardlethan and Erina. Aged 99 years. Loved wife of Sutt (deceased). Loving mother and mother in law of Barry & Pam, Geoff & Robyn, Ray & Matt and Dorothy. Adored Nana of Kym, Mark, Rebecca and Megan and her 11 great grandchildren. Forever In Our Hearts Family and friends are invited to attend an Interment of Ashes Service which will be held in Ardlethan Lawn Cemetery on Friday, 27th September, 2019 commencing at 11.00am. Please assemble at the cemetery. You are invited to join with the family in the Ardlethan Bowling Club following the service for sharing of memories and refreshments. Temora & District Funeral Service Accredited Member of F.D.A of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora Ph 02 6977 1332 0428 848 543
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 20, 2019