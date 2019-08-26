|
CURTIS (nee Sleeth) Mary Therese 'Molly'
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Coolamon-Ganmain Hospital. Beloved wife of Michael (dec'd). Dearly loved mother & mother-in-law of Maria & Walter, Fr John C.P., Patricia & Tim, Peter and Catherine & Jean. Cherished Nana of Clare, James, Paul & Agnieszka, John & Felicity, Emma, Michael, Jana and Helen. Treasured Great-Nana of Monica, Georgia and Thomas. Aged 91 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of Molly Curtis will be held in St Michael's Catholic Church, Methul Street, Coolamon on Friday, 30th August 2019, commencing at 10:30am. Following the Mass, the cortege will proceed to the Coolamon Cemetery, Thompson Lane. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2019