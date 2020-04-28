|
LONSDALE (nee Page) Mary Therese Passed away peacefully at Mary Potter Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Thursday, 23rd April 2020. Beloved wife of Herb (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Alan & Deidre, Steven & May, Ann & Murray Payne, Ronald & Dianne and Christopher & Narrell. Cherished Grandma of Matthew, Shaun, Danielle, Elyce, Darian, Joshua and Adam. Treasured Great-Grandma of Jackson, Jake, Bobbie, Elijah, Savannah, Zion, Callum, Mia and Lola. Survived by her loving brother Gerard Page & sister-in-law Joan Page and sisters Clarrie Mackay and Evelyn Page. Aged 91 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Private Service of Prayers for the life of Mary Therese Lonsdale will take place on Thursday, 30th April 2020. Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the service via livestream at:
www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au
If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 6921 4913.
A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mary Therese Lonsdale and Memorial Celebration will take place once restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 28, 2020