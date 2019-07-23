Home

Mary Thomas SHORT Sr.


1933 - 2019
Mary Thomas SHORT Sr. Notice
SHORT (Rita) Sr. Mary Thomas Peacefully at the Ganmain Convent on Sunday 21st of July 2019. Loved Sr. of the Conventual Sisters of St. Dominic. Dearly loved daughter of the late Patrick & Jane Short. Beloved teacher of many children. Aged 85 years.



A Requiem Mass for the eternal repose of the soul will be held in St. Brendan's Catholic Church, Langham St. Ganmain, on Thursday 25th July 2019. The Mass, commencing at 2:00pm, will be followed by the committal at the Monumental Cemetery, Grave St. Ganmain. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 23, 2019
