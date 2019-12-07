Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Wagga Wagga Botanical Gardens
Lord Baden Powell Drive
Mathew Newton DICK


1974 - 2019
Mathew Newton DICK Notice
DICK Mathew Newton Passed away on Monday, 25th November 2019. Loved son of Sue & Colin (dec'd). Loving brother of Cat. Cherished partner of Julie. Loved step-father of Gina, Lilli and Abbey. Aged 45 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and dog Taxi. A Memorial Service to Celebrate Mathew Dick's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Botanical Gardens, Lord Baden Powell Drive on Friday, 13th December 2019 commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 7, 2019
