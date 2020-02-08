Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
St John's Anglican Church
Wagga Wagga
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen LORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen Alice LORD


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Maureen Alice LORD Notice
LORD (nee Grist) Maureen Alice 9th February 1941 - 4th February 2020



Passed away peacefully after a courageous struggle with ovarian cancer aged 78. Adored and cherished wife of Ralph, and loving mother and mother-in-law of Kym and Peter Crawford, Tracey Page and Les Page. Beloved Nanny of Samantha, Megan, Brett, Kate and Thomas. Caring and loving mother figure, too many to name.



A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for Maureen will be held on Monday 10th February at St John's Anglican Church Wagga Wagga, commencing at 10:30am. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory to Ovarian Cancer Australia would be greatly appreciated.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -