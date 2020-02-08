|
|
LORD (nee Grist) Maureen Alice 9th February 1941 - 4th February 2020
Passed away peacefully after a courageous struggle with ovarian cancer aged 78. Adored and cherished wife of Ralph, and loving mother and mother-in-law of Kym and Peter Crawford, Tracey Page and Les Page. Beloved Nanny of Samantha, Megan, Brett, Kate and Thomas. Caring and loving mother figure, too many to name.
A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for Maureen will be held on Monday 10th February at St John's Anglican Church Wagga Wagga, commencing at 10:30am. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Maureen's memory to Ovarian Cancer Australia would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 8, 2020