Maureen Frances MCDONELL


1940 - 2020
Maureen Frances MCDONELL Notice
MCDONELL (McMullen) Maureen Frances Passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, 27th February 2020. Beloved wife of Tom. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Owen, Cass & Laurie Fairall. Loving Nan of Denman, Zane & Jayde, Holly & Ben, Naylan & Ash, Kyle, Tyrone and Jake. Cherished Great-Nanny of Millie, Tommy, Sonny and Henry. Loved by Gina and Terry. Aged 79. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A Service of Prayers and Celebration for the life of Maureen McDonell will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Johnston Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 6th March 2020. Following the service commencing at 10:30am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
