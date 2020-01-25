Home

Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
2:30 PM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel
Maureen Joan RYAN


1940 - 2020
Maureen Joan RYAN Notice
RYAN (nee Caldow) Maureen Joan Passed away at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Thursday 23rd January 2020. Daughter of Merle and Alan Caldow (both dec'd). Beloved wife of John Ryan. Loving mother and mother-in-law of David and Rosie, Terry and Jenny, Cindy and Keith (dec'd) McDougall, Phillip and Kim, Maureen and Garry Flannery. Adored Nan of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beloved sister of Billy and Bev Caldow, Greg and Esme Caldow, Norma Keough, Ann Caldow, Brian and Dianne Caldow, Ricky Caldow, Leonard and Vicky Caldow, and Maree Miller (dec'd). Aged 79 years.



'Finally with Merley.'



Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel on Friday 31st January 2020 commencing at 2.30pm. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rural Fire Service would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the Chapel.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 25, 2020
