Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Wagga Wagga Rules Club
1948 - 2020
WATSON, Mavis Eileen 18th January 1948 - 21st February 2020 Much loved wife of Allan (dec). Loving mother of Kelly and Dale and mother-in-law of Roo and Jamie. Adored grandmother of Phoebe, Isla and Willa. /c A memorial service to celebrate the life of Mavis will be held at 12pm on Friday 6 March, 2020 at the Wagga Wagga Rules Club, followed by light refreshments. It was Mavis' wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Professor Dominic Rowe's research into Motor Neurone Disease. You can donate using this link: https://bit.ly/3cd8iPn We will always remember Mavis as a vibrant, inclusive and caring soul.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 29, 2020
