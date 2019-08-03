|
|
DAWSON Mavis Joyce Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga. Late of Nan Roberts Nursing Home and formerly of Buchhorn St, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of Reg (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Peter & Carole, Carolyn Dunn, Helen & Ross Harvey and David & Dawn. Cherished 'Nanna' of Debbie, Craig, Leonie, Kendall, Kaylene, Jane, Tim, Brendon, Mark, Sharee, Lachlan and Nathan, and 'Old Nanna' of her 26 great-grandchildren. Aged 95 years.
A funeral service will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Rd, Lake Albert on Monday 5th August, 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 3, 2019