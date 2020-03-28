|
|
KESHAN (nee Heath) Maxine Judith Passed away peacefully, with loving family by her side on Saturday, 21st March 2020 at Narraburra Lodge, Temora. Formerly of Ardlethan. Aged 76 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Yvette Clarke & Marc and Danielle Keshan & Shane. Grandmother of Dylan, Osian and Nadine. Sister & Sister-in-law of Doug (dec'd) & Elva Heath, Fiona & Don Fraser, Yvonne & Roy Jackson (dec'd), Laurence (dec'd) & Pat Heath and Margaret & John Semmler. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private cremation has been held.
If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on
(02) 6921 4913
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2020