Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Maxine Judith KESHAN


1944 - 2020
Maxine Judith KESHAN Notice
KESHAN (nee Heath) Maxine Judith Passed away peacefully, with loving family by her side on Saturday, 21st March 2020 at Narraburra Lodge, Temora. Formerly of Ardlethan. Aged 76 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Yvette Clarke & Marc and Danielle Keshan & Shane. Grandmother of Dylan, Osian and Nadine. Sister & Sister-in-law of Doug (dec'd) & Elva Heath, Fiona & Don Fraser, Yvonne & Roy Jackson (dec'd), Laurence (dec'd) & Pat Heath and Margaret & John Semmler. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A private cremation has been held.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2020
