JARICK Maxwell Charles (Max) 2 July 1937 - 7 September 2019
Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Friday 6th September 2019. Loved husband of Marian for 58 years. Loving father and father-in-law of Peter and Marnie, Craig and Sandy. Much loved Poppy Max of Cody, Ava, Jack, and Jenna, Mitchell, Rhiannon and Renee. Loving brother and brother-in-law of Gwen and Nev (dec'd), Greg, Mae (dec'd) and Jean, Les and Jean (both dec'd), Ron and Ann (dec'd). Aged 82 years.
A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday 12th September 2019 in The Rock Lawn Cemetery commencing at 2pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 10, 2019