|
|
CRAMPTON Mervyn Of Junee. Devoted husband of Edna (dec.) Loving father and father in law of Harold and Shannon, Gloria and Gary, Nauma and Geoff, Val and Keith and Arthur and Vicki. Proud Pop of twelve grandchildren and twenty three great grandchildren.
Aged 91
Gone fishing and hunting.
The relatives and friends of the late Mr Mervyn Crampton are respectfully informed that a graveside service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday 19th August 2019 at Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019