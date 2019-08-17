Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Resources
More Obituaries for Mervyn CRAMPTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mervyn CRAMPTON

Add a Memory
Mervyn CRAMPTON Notice
CRAMPTON Mervyn Of Junee. Devoted husband of Edna (dec.) Loving father and father in law of Harold and Shannon, Gloria and Gary, Nauma and Geoff, Val and Keith and Arthur and Vicki. Proud Pop of twelve grandchildren and twenty three great grandchildren.



Aged 91

Gone fishing and hunting.



The relatives and friends of the late Mr Mervyn Crampton are respectfully informed that a graveside service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday 19th August 2019 at Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00am.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mervyn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.