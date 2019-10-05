|
MITCHELL Mervyn Leslie 24.9.1954 - 3.10.2019
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Roslyn. Beloved father of Dean, Joanne, Paula and Tom. Loving Pop and Far of all his grandchildren. Loved son of the late Les and Fay Mitchell, and brother of Gary and Ray.
'Gone fishin' '
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Service to Celebrate Merv's life on Thursday 10th October 2019 in the Wagga WaggaCrematorium Chapel, Brunskill Avenue, Lake Albert commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 5, 2019