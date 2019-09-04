Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael RYAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Michael Gerard RYAN


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Dr Michael Gerard RYAN Notice
RYAN Dr Michael Gerard Michael passed peacefully away at the Wendy Hucker Nursing Home on 31st August 2019 following a very long illness with Parkinson's Disease. Dear husband of Sue, and dearly love father and father-in-law of Alice, David and Louise, and Anthony and Teresa. Loving Dzaidzius of William, Emily, Luka, Zofia and Rosie. Youngest brother and brother-in-law of Walter and Mary, Kevin (dec'd) and Elke, Peter and Phyllis (dec'd), and John and Margaret; and fondest uncle of his nieces and nephews. Youngest son of the late Kathleen Mary and Patrick Joseph Ryan of Bexley, and son-in-law of Lettie and the late Austin Lockett of Wagga Wagga. Aged 72 years.



'Life is not measured by the

years you lived but by the love

you gave and the things you did.'



Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Kooringal on Monday 9th September 2019 commencing at 1pm. Following prayers after Mass, the cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Disease Research would be greatly accepted and may be left at the service.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.