RYAN Dr Michael Gerard Michael passed peacefully away at the Wendy Hucker Nursing Home on 31st August 2019 following a very long illness with Parkinson's Disease. Dear husband of Sue, and dearly love father and father-in-law of Alice, David and Louise, and Anthony and Teresa. Loving Dzaidzius of William, Emily, Luka, Zofia and Rosie. Youngest brother and brother-in-law of Walter and Mary, Kevin (dec'd) and Elke, Peter and Phyllis (dec'd), and John and Margaret; and fondest uncle of his nieces and nephews. Youngest son of the late Kathleen Mary and Patrick Joseph Ryan of Bexley, and son-in-law of Lettie and the late Austin Lockett of Wagga Wagga. Aged 72 years.
'Life is not measured by the
years you lived but by the love
you gave and the things you did.'
Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Kooringal on Monday 9th September 2019 commencing at 1pm. Following prayers after Mass, the cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's Disease Research would be greatly accepted and may be left at the service.
