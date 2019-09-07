|
RYAN Dr Michael Gerard Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Road, Kooringal on Monday 9th September 2019 commencing at 1pm. Following prayers after Mass, the cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Brain and Mind Institute at Sydney University would be greatly accepted and may be left at the service.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 7, 2019