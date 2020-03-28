|
FLETT Michael William Passed away at home on Sunday, 22nd March 2020. Beloved husband of Rae. Loving father and father-in-law of Christopher and Dianne & Darren Thomson. Cherished Doover to Elise and Jacob and cherished Pa to Oliver, Harper and Matthew. Dearly loved brother of Pam, Carmel, Sandra, Jackie and their partners. Treasured uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Aged 71 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private service will be held.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 28, 2020