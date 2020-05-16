Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Miriam Pamela SAXON


1941 - 2020
Miriam Pamela SAXON Notice
SAXON Miriam Pamela 3.3.1941 - 12.5.2020

Passed away at Leeton on Tuesday 12th May 2020. Loved daughter of Ernest and Mira Saxon (both dec'd). Loved sister of Joseph and Eileen Saxon; Esther and Edward King; Samuel Saxon (all dec'd), and Leah and Colin Joseph, Brisbane. Aunt to many nieces and nephews.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Friday 22nd May 2020 at 1pm. The service is able to be viewed via livestream using the following link:



https://waggafunerals.com.au/MiriamSaxon



To have your condolences added to the family Memorial Book please call us at Bance Funeral Services 6925 4444 or email

[email protected]



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 16, 2020
