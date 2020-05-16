|
SAXON Miriam Pamela 3.3.1941 - 12.5.2020
Passed away at Leeton on Tuesday 12th May 2020. Loved daughter of Ernest and Mira Saxon (both dec'd). Loved sister of Joseph and Eileen Saxon; Esther and Edward King; Samuel Saxon (all dec'd), and Leah and Colin Joseph, Brisbane. Aunt to many nieces and nephews.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Friday 22nd May 2020 at 1pm. The service is able to be viewed via livestream using the following link:
https://waggafunerals.com.au/MiriamSaxon
To have your condolences added to the family Memorial Book please call us at Bance Funeral Services 6925 4444 or email
[email protected]
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 16, 2020