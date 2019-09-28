Home

Muriel Jasper COMMENS Notice
COMMENS (Dorman) Muriel Jasper

O.A.M.

Of Junee and formerly of Eurongilly. Passed away peacefully on Friday 20th September 2019. Beloved wife of the late Jack Commens and dearly loved mother and mother in law of Peter and Gail, Russell and Kerrie and Helen Brabin. Adored Nan and Granny of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Aged 97 years

At Rest



In keeping with Muriel's wishes, a Private Service was held on Friday 27th September 2019.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 28, 2019
