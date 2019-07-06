|
|
HESTER Nancy Passed peacefully at Gumleigh Gardens, Shaw Street, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 4th July 2019. Loving wife of Kevin (dec'd). Dedicated and cherished mother and mother-in-law of Kerrie (dec'd) & Bill Hartley, Denise & Barry Flack, Michelle & Stephen Cummins, Peter & Meredith. Adored 'Grannie' to Joshua, Amy, Angela, Alana, Georgina, Colby, Cassidy, Alice, Kane and Fletcher, great-grandmother of Jack, Molly, Adelaide, Max, Leo, Luca, Hugo, Harry and Maxwell. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Ron (dec'd) & Robyn Morrow, Colin Morrow, Dawn and Jackie Bourke (both dec'd), Ken & Kay Morrow, Annie & Geoff Mitchell, William & Janette Hester, Peter Hester, Patricia & Christopher Cross. Special cousin to Dellory Blowes. Special Auntie Nancy to all her nieces and nephews. Aged 81 years.
'Rest her gentle soul, now with her beloved Kevie and darling daughter Kerrie'
A Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul, will be held in St Michael's Catholic Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga, on Friday 12th July, 2019. Following the service, commencing at 1:45pm, the cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 6, 2019