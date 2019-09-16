Home

Nancy Jean DUNN


1936 - 2019
Nancy Jean DUNN Notice
DUNN (nee Lindbeck) Nancy Jean 13.02.1936 - 14.09.2019



Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Saturday 14 September 2019. Late of Tarcutta Street, Wagga Wagga, and formerly of Downside and Junee Reefs. Aged 83 years. Beloved wife of Colin of 56 years. Daughter of Clarence and Muriel (Dolly) Lindbeck (both dec'd). Dearly loved and devoted mother of Ashley & Nele (Belgium), and Louise (Wagga). Much loved and adored Grandma of Chelsea, Claire and Samuel.



'A wonderful lady and friend to many.

She will be forever remembered and sadly missed by all.'



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Service of Thanksgiving for Nancy at St John's Anglican Church, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 19th September 2019 commencing at 10.30am. Following the service a private interment will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 16, 2019
