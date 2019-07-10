|
BROWN Nancy May [[CANMGOV1591]]
177665
Of Wagga Wagga and formerly of The Rock, Riverina Gums and RSL Remembrance Village. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 9th July 2019. Beloved wife of Austen (Dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Peter and June. Adored Nan of Scott, Alison, Samantha and Georgina. Nana Nancy and GG to Harvey, Campbell, Dougal, Emily, Liam, Ivy, Lily, Lachlan, and Jesse. Loving sister of Joan (De'd), Betty and Shirley.
Aged 93 years
At rest with Austen
The relatives and friends of the late Mrs Nancy May Brown are respectfully informed that her funeral will take place on this Friday 12th July 2019. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel commencing at 2.30pm. All Ex-Service personnel are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 10, 2019