Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Neil Alan CODDINGTON


1970 - 2020
Neil Alan CODDINGTON Notice
CODDINGTON Neil Alan Passed away suddenly at home on Tuesday, 28th April 2020. Loved son of Harry (dec'd) & Enid Coddington. Dearly loved brother of Donald, Wendy, Pam and brother-in-law of Chris. Loving uncle of Brent, Rik, Matt, Mardi, Trent, Dean, Adam, Kayla and his great nieces and nephews. Loved by his entire Kurrajong family. Aged 49 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Private Service to celebrate Neil's life will be held on Monday, 4th May 2020, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the service via livestream at:



www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au



If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 6921 4913.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 2, 2020
