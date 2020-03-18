|
|
LOITERTON NEIL LESLIE 'JOMAR'
15 June 1931 - 13 March 2020
Son of Llew and Iris (both deceased).
Husband of Maureen.
Father of Peter, Mark, Jon, Stephen,
David, Brett and their extended families.
Brother of John, Linda, Roma, Douglas,
Mavis, Cyril, Lyle, Roy, Kevin (all deceased)
and Velda and June.
Dearly loved by all his family.
The funeral service for Neil will be held in the
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, tomorrow, Thursday 19 March 2020 commencing at 12 noon.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be
made to the RSPCA.
Envelopes will be available.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 18, 2020