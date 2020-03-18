Home

William Cole Funerals
60 Nettlefold Street
Belconnen, Australian Capital Territory 2615
02 6253 3655
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00 PM
Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium
Sandford Street
Mitchell
View Map
NEIL LESLIE LOITERTON


1931 - 2020
NEIL LESLIE LOITERTON Notice
LOITERTON NEIL LESLIE 'JOMAR'

15 June 1931 - 13 March 2020



Son of Llew and Iris (both deceased).

Husband of Maureen.

Father of Peter, Mark, Jon, Stephen,

David, Brett and their extended families.

Brother of John, Linda, Roma, Douglas,

Mavis, Cyril, Lyle, Roy, Kevin (all deceased)

and Velda and June.



Dearly loved by all his family.



The funeral service for Neil will be held in the

Chapel of the Norwood Park Crematorium, Sandford Street, Mitchell, tomorrow, Thursday 19 March 2020 commencing at 12 noon.



In lieu of flowers a donation may be

made to the RSPCA.

Envelopes will be available.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 18, 2020
