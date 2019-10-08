|
UPFIELD, Neil Lindsay (Uppy) - 3rd October 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family. Late of Goulburn, formerly of San Isidore. Much loved husband of Pauline. Loving father and father-in-law of Paul & Angie, Amanda, Kim & Michael, Dannielle, Michael & Anne-Maree, Luke, and Amy & James. Treasured Pa of Alex, Aaron (dec), Jessika, Jake, Jessie, Jackson, Liam, Riley, Ruby, Alicia, Kaylah, Abbey, Melissa, Annalise, Lincoln, Lara and Aiden. Dear brother and brother-in-law of John & Gill and loved uncle to their children. Sadly missed by his extended family and friends. Aged 80 years. 'In God's Care' Uppy's family and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Funeral commencing at 11.00am on Friday 11th October 2019 at Ss Peter & Paul's Catholic Cathedral, Bourke Street, Goulburn. A private cremation will follow. By request in lieu of flowers donations to the Warrigal Auxiliary would by greatly appreciated. 298 Sloane St., Goulburn Phone (02) 4821 2122
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019