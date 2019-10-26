|
FOX Nellie Passed away peacefully at Gumleigh Gardens, Wagga Wagga on Monday 21st October 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan Fox. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Dennis Stoll, Ken (dec'd) and Simone Fox, Wendy and Leonard Skinner. Loving Nan Fox of her 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Aged 93 years.
A special thanks to all the Staff at Gumleigh Gardens for their care of our Mum.
'Gone to play Bingo.'
A private service was held.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 26, 2019