Nellie FOX


1926 - 2019
Nellie FOX Notice
FOX Nellie Passed away peacefully at Gumleigh Gardens, Wagga Wagga on Monday 21st October 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ivan Fox. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Pam and Dennis Stoll, Ken (dec'd) and Simone Fox, Wendy and Leonard Skinner. Loving Nan Fox of her 7 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Aged 93 years.



A special thanks to all the Staff at Gumleigh Gardens for their care of our Mum.



'Gone to play Bingo.'



A private service was held.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 26, 2019
