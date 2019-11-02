|
SIMPSON (Bateman, Pollard) Nellmore Joyce Passed away peacefully at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Monday, 28th October 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Eileen & Arthur. Loving Grandmother of Greg, Corina, Richard and Sonia and Grandmother-in-law of Tony. great-grandmother of Anne-Marie, Rachel, Siena and Wil. great-great-grandmother of Isabela, Noah, Sophia and Olivia. Sister of Flo, Murray, Bob, Violet, Thelma, Amy, John, Ron, Em and Bert. Aged 97 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A service to Celebrate the life of Nellmore Simpson will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday, 8th November 2019, commencing at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. If you are the proud owner of a 'Nellie knee rug' feel free to bring along and hang on the back of your chair.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019