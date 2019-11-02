Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Nellmore SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nellmore Joyce SIMPSON

Nellmore Joyce SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON (Bateman, Pollard) Nellmore Joyce Passed away peacefully at the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Monday, 28th October 2019. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Eileen & Arthur. Loving Grandmother of Greg, Corina, Richard and Sonia and Grandmother-in-law of Tony. great-grandmother of Anne-Marie, Rachel, Siena and Wil. great-great-grandmother of Isabela, Noah, Sophia and Olivia. Sister of Flo, Murray, Bob, Violet, Thelma, Amy, John, Ron, Em and Bert. Aged 97 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



A service to Celebrate the life of Nellmore Simpson will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Friday, 8th November 2019, commencing at 1:00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. If you are the proud owner of a 'Nellie knee rug' feel free to bring along and hang on the back of your chair.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nellmore's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -