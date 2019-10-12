Home

Neva Mavis PAECH


1925 - 2019
Neva Mavis PAECH Notice
PAECH (Obst) Neva Mavis

Late of Henty, passed away peacefully on

Tuesday 8th October 2019, aged 94 years.

Loved wife of the late Bill.

Loved mother & mother-in-law of

Kevin & Tanya, Trevor & Kate.

Loving grandmother of Stephanie,

Carmen, Tash, Kevin.

Loved great grandmother of Levi.



'In God's Loving Care'



The relatives and friends of Mrs Neva Paech.

Are respectfully informed that her funeral

will be held on Friday 18th October 2019

commencing at 10.30am.

At St Paul's Lutheran Church, Henty

followed by a interment at the Henty cemetery.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019
