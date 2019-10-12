|
|
PAECH (Obst) Neva Mavis
Late of Henty, passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 8th October 2019, aged 94 years.
Loved wife of the late Bill.
Loved mother & mother-in-law of
Kevin & Tanya, Trevor & Kate.
Loving grandmother of Stephanie,
Carmen, Tash, Kevin.
Loved great grandmother of Levi.
'In God's Loving Care'
The relatives and friends of Mrs Neva Paech.
Are respectfully informed that her funeral
will be held on Friday 18th October 2019
commencing at 10.30am.
At St Paul's Lutheran Church, Henty
followed by a interment at the Henty cemetery.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 12, 2019