More Obituaries for Neville De La Rue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville Harold De La Rue


1940 - 2020
Neville Harold De La Rue Notice
DE LA RUE Neville Harold Passed away peacefully at Caloola Court Nursing Home on Saturday 13th June 2020, aged 80 years. Much loved husband of Kay, father and father-in-law of Philip, Annette, Nathan and Jade. Loved 'Grand Pierre' to Freya, Alexis and Cooper.



'You believe in God; believe also in me.

My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.'

- John 14:1-3



Following his wishes he will be privately cremated.



The De La Rue family wish to thank the Caloola Court Nursing home and their staff for their love and compassion for the past 18 years.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 17, 2020
