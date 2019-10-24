|
RAFTER Neville Passed away peacefully at the Wagga Base Hospital on Tuesday, October 22nd 2019. Loving Husband to Betty. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Wayne & Julie and John & Renee. Dearly loved Pop of Nathan, Amy, Ryan, Daniel and Jarrod. Much loved Great Pop of Mason and Darci. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Billy & Thelma (dec.), Reg & Pat, and Kevin & Margaret. Aged 85 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service in loving memory for the life of Neville Rafter will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, October 29th 2019 commencing at 11am. Following the service the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wagga Base Hospital.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019