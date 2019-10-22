|
|
HARRISON Neville William Passed away at Calvary Hospital on Saturday 19th October 2019. Late of Wagga Wagga and formerly of Griffith. Dearly loved husband of Elva. Loved father and father-in-law of Louise and Graham, Narelle and Mark, Kerrie and Emmanuele, Toni, and Coby. Adored Pop of Todd, Tolsa, Tammy, Nicole, Scott, Telisha, Tamara, Tenneayle, Shaun and Jake. Great Pop of four great grandchildren. Aged 80 years.
'A man who lived for his family'
A Service Celebrating Neville's Life will be held on Thursday 24th October 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2019