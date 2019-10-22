Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Neville HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neville William HARRISON


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Neville William HARRISON Notice
HARRISON Neville William Passed away at Calvary Hospital on Saturday 19th October 2019. Late of Wagga Wagga and formerly of Griffith. Dearly loved husband of Elva. Loved father and father-in-law of Louise and Graham, Narelle and Mark, Kerrie and Emmanuele, Toni, and Coby. Adored Pop of Todd, Tolsa, Tammy, Nicole, Scott, Telisha, Tamara, Tenneayle, Shaun and Jake. Great Pop of four great grandchildren. Aged 80 years.



'A man who lived for his family'



A Service Celebrating Neville's Life will be held on Thursday 24th October 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neville's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.