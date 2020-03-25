Home

John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Service
Monday, Mar. 30, 2020
1:00 PM
Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel
Nita Joy LONGSTAFF


1937 - 2020
Nita Joy LONGSTAFF Notice
LONGSTAFF Nita Joy Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Sunday 22nd March 2020. Loved wife of the late John (Jack) Longstaff and mother of Wayne. Beloved sister of Evelyn, Patty, Joan, John and Michael (all dec'd).



'Loved and remembered always.'



A Service to Celebrate Nita's life will be held on Monday 30th March 2020 in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, commencing at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital would be appreciated.



Please note: Seating within the Chapel will be restricted as per Government Regulations in view of the current health crisis. There are outside screens at the Chapel for people outside to be able to view the service.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 25, 2020
