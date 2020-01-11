Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Noel Kaye PRATT Notice
PRATT Noel Kaye Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, 1st January 2020. Loved wife of Philip (dec'd). Cherished mother of Tony, David and their partners. Adored by her grandchildren. Aged 82 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



'Rest In Peace'



A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Noel Pratt will be held in Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Bourke Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 14th January 2020. Following the Service commencing at 10:30am the Funeral Cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attended.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 11, 2020
