Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
Lockhart Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Noel BURKINSHAW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Noel Lionel BURKINSHAW

Add a Memory
Noel Lionel BURKINSHAW Notice
BURKINSHAW, Noel Lionel Late of Lockhart, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, 10 January 2020. Beloved son of Lionel and Iris (both dec). Loved brother and brother in law of Geoff, Beverley and Tony, Brian, Darrin and Paula and their families. Aged 57 years. Will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace. The relatives and friends of the late Noel Lionel Burkinshaw are respectfully informed that his graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 at the Lockhart Cemetery, commencing at 10.30am. Flowers Welcome.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Noel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -