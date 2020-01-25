|
BURKINSHAW, Noel Lionel Late of Lockhart, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, 10 January 2020. Beloved son of Lionel and Iris (both dec). Loved brother and brother in law of Geoff, Beverley and Tony, Brian, Darrin and Paula and their families. Aged 57 years. Will be sadly missed. Rest in Peace. The relatives and friends of the late Noel Lionel Burkinshaw are respectfully informed that his graveside funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 28 January 2020 at the Lockhart Cemetery, commencing at 10.30am. Flowers Welcome.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 25, 2020