|
|
TEVLIN (nee Hancock) Norma Rae Passed away peacefully at Allawah Lodge, Coolamon on Wednesday, 5th November 2019. Formerly of Wantabadgery. Beloved wife of Bob (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Clint & Kristy, Sharon (dec'd), Claire & Rupert, Shane, Marnie & Wayne. Cherished Grandma of Felix and Alicia, Cameron, Hugh and Helen, Euan, Noah and Sophie. Loved sister of Beverley, Lesley (dec'd) and Phillip. Aged 85 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving and Celebration for the Life of Norma Tevlin will be held in Wesley Uniting Church, Johnston Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 12th November 2019. Following the service commencing at 11:00am the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019