Norman Francis MCLENNAN


1934 - 2020
Norman Francis MCLENNAN Notice
MCLENNAN Norman Francis 12.11.1934 - 11.6.2020



Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Thursday 11th June 2020. Loved husband of Yvonne. Loved father and father-in-law of Joanne, Kathryn and Peter, Graeme and Lyn, David and Jayne. Cherished Pop of Jordan, Lewis, Ellie, Taylor, Cameron, Lachlan, Connor, Amity, Olivia and Jett. Loved great grandfather of Bowie.



Will be sadly missed by all his family

and friends.



Prayers for the Repose of Norm's Soul will be held on Thursday 18th June 2020 at 1.45pm. Livestreaming will be available using the link:

https://waggafunerals.com.au/NormanMcLennan

To have your condolences added to the family memorial Book, please call us at Bance Funeral Services on 6925 4444 or email [email protected]



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 13, 2020
