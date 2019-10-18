Home

Norman NESIRE

Norman NESIRE Notice
NESIRE Norman Of Junee. Beloved husband of the late Fay Nesire (Nee McAlister). Dearly loved father and father in law of Lloyd, Paula and Paul, Gaye and Riccardo (Dec'd), Mark and Rhonda. Loving brother of Evon (Dec'd), Victor and Allen. Adored Giddy and Pop of his grandchildren and great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.



Aged 96 years

Rest in Peace



The relatives and friends of the late Mr Norman Nesire are respectfully informed that his funeral will be held on Wednesday 23rd October 2019, with a Graveside Service in the Junee Lawn Cemetery commencing at 11.00 am.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
