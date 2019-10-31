|
JENNINGS (nee Handcock) Olive Jane Passed away peacefully at Aitken-Logan Wing, Allawah Lodge, Coolamon on Saturday, 26th October 2019. Formerly of 'Raywood' North Berry Jerry and Coolamon. Beloved wife of Ray (dec'd). Loving mother & mother-in-law of Janece & Bruce Korn, Ian & Marilyn, Suzanne and Stuart & Wendy. Cherished Grandma of Tim, Nic, Tom, Ryan, Brendan & Lyndal. Loving great-grandma to her eight great-grandchildren. Loved Sister and sister-in-law of Reg and Shirley Hancock (both dec'd), George & Dorothy Jennings (both dec'd). Fond Aunty to her nieces, nephews and their families.
'God has you in keeping, now with Ray'
'We have you in our hearts'
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Olive Jennings will be held in St. Andrew's Anglican Church, Mirrool Street, Coolamon on Monday, 4th November 2019, commencing at 2:30pm. Following the service, the Funeral Cortege will then proceed to the Coolamon Cemetery, Thompson Lane. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Donations on behalf of the Aitken-Logan Wing of Allawah Lodge.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 31, 2019