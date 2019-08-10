|
|
COTTERILL Owen George Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 7th August 2019. Devoted husband of Barbara. Beloved father and father-in-law of Denise and Greg, Karen and Andrew, Greg and Tracey. Loving Pop of his 9 grandchildren and Old Pop of his 6 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Anne, Robert (dec'd), and Joy.
Called Stumps at 82.
A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel on Friday 16th August 2019 commencing at 11.30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 10, 2019