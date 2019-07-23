|
|
HULM Owen Ross Passed away on Sunday, 21st July 2019 at Calvary Hospital Palliative Care Unit. Husband of Sharynn, father of Luke, Mitchell and Reece, father-in-law of Erin and Prue, grandfather of Max, George and Ava, son of Clive and Jean (deceased), brother of Mark (deceased) and Angie. Aged 60 years.
May you rest where the air is clear as crystal, and the white stars fairly blaze.
A service to celebrate Owen's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel on Thursday, 25th July 2019 at 11.30 am, after which the cortege will proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 23, 2019